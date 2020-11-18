Bend Elks Lodge donates $12,000 to two local charities

Community Billboard

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Bend Elks Lodge #1371 has presented two local charities with $6,000 donations. A total of $12,000 ($10,000 from the Lodge and $2,000 from the Lodge's RV Club) was given Tuesday to Bend's own The Giving Plate and the Bend Salvation Army.

The money will be used to provide food and toys to local families this Christmas season.

In addition, with this donation, the Bend Elks Lodge #1371 will be sponsoring a photo booth at The Giving Plate's annual Jingle House so that local families in need can have a family photo to commemorate this Christmas holiday.

Charity is a cornerstone principal of the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks, and the Bend Lodge is committed to helping ensure our local community is provided for through our members generous donations and fundraising efforts.