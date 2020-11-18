Free KN95 masks made available for Oregon agricultural workers

Community Billboard

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Oregon’s agricultural community continues to demonstrate grit and compassion this year in the face of a global pandemic and historic wildfires.

Our collective efforts to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 to protect Oregon’s agricultural community is more critical now than ever as Oregon reports a record number of infections.

Wearing face coverings is the fundamental action we can take to protect our friends, family, employees, and colleagues from possible exposure.

The Oregon Department of Agriculture (ODA) and Oregon State University Extension are again partnering to provide free KN95 masks to farmworkers, farmers, ranchers, fishers, food processors, and farm labor contractors to protect Oregon’s food and fiber workers.

ODA and OSU have regionally staged free KN95 masks for the agricultural community. Please call ahead to schedule a time for pick-up as many staff are safely working from home.

Handouts are available in English and Spanish for distribution.