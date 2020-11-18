Guardian Group taking part in Giving Tuesday with ‘Fight for the ONE’ campaign

Community Billboard

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- GivingTuesday is a global generosity movement, unleashing the power of people and organizations to transform their communities and their world. GivingTuesday will kick off the generosity season this year by inspiring people to give back on Dec. 1 and throughout the year.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children reported a 106% increase in CyberTipline reports of suspected child sexual exploitation in March 2020 vs. March 2019.

As this tumultuous year draws to a close, it has reinforced that the fight against human trafficking is vitally essential and while it will not be won quickly, Guardian Group is committed to fighting with the long game in mind. We are fighting for the ONE today by developing funding strategies that will allow us to make an impact on the lives of many for years to come.

With that in mind we invite you to join Guardian Group on GivingTuesday in one of two ways, make a one-time contribution and share with others why you fight for the ONE or become a Guardian, a monthly donor, and commit to making an impact on the lives of many. Our goal is to increase our monthly giving program by 100 Guardians by the end of 2020.

“Guardian Group is not just about advocacy and awareness; we are about stopping this issue and we cannot do that without the help of others. Let us stop closing our eyes to this. Let us stop pretending we live in a country where everyone has freedom, because not everyone does. It is time to stop admiring the problem and start doing something about it. Guardian Group is driven by the one, but our mission is for the many, please consider joining us in this fight this GivingTuesday,” said founder and CEO Jeff Keith.

GivingTuesday was launched in 2012 as a simple idea: to create a day that encourages people to do good. Over the past nine years, this idea has grown into a global movement that inspires hundreds of millions of people to give, collaborate, and celebrate generosity.

People demonstrate generosity in many ways on GivingTuesday. Whether it’s helping a neighbor or stranger out, showing up for an issue or people we care about, or giving to causes we care about, every act of generosity counts.

GivingTuesday has raised billions of dollars for critical causes around the world and gets 21 billion impressions on social media from people and organizations speaking up for the causes that matter to them and encouraging others to get involved in their communities.

"GivingTuesday inspires people all around the world to embrace their power to drive progress around the causes they care about, not just on one day but throughout the year." said Asha Curran, GivingTuesday’s CEO and co-founder. "With country and community leaders, millions of organizations, and countless givers of all kinds, GivingTuesday is creating a shared space where we can see the radical implications of a more generous world."

Those who are interested in joining Guardian Group’s GivingTuesday initiative can visit https://guardiangroup.org/givingtuesday. For more details about the GivingTuesday movement, visit the GivingTuesday website (www.givingtuesday.org).

About Guardian Group

Guardian Group’s mission is to prevent and disrupt the sex trafficking of women and children while enabling partners to identify victims and predators in the United States.

About GivingTuesday

