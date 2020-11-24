‘For the Love of Music’ online auction benefits C.O. Symphony, Cascade Winds

Community Billboard

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Central Oregon Symphony & Cascade Winds Symphonic Band, both under the direction of Maestro Michael Gesme, are joining together just in time for holiday giving, to present an Online Auction.

Items include: Air Sightseeing, Skiing and Golfing Packages, Ocean Weekend Getaway, Fishing, WINE, Furniture, A Visit from Santa, and much more.

For the Love of Music Online Auction

November 17, 2020 - December 1, 2020

Link to Online Auction:

https://cosa2020.ggo.bid/

This fundraising event will benefit both groups, who have had to cancel concerts this year because of COVID-19. Please help us keep the music alive!

For more information, call Tanya Bruce at 541-317-3941 or visit the Central Oregon Symphony Website: cosymphony.com.