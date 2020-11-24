Latino Community Association receives CARES Act funds

Community Billboard

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Latino Community Association will use $21,892 in CARES Act funding to support its assistance to families and individuals in Bend who lose income or need help to quarantine due to the pandemic.

In late July, the City of Bend allocated $500,000 to United Way of Central Oregon to assist vulnerable populations in the Bend community and LCA received a portion. The funding came from state-directed Coronavirus Relief Funds, which were part of the federal CARES Act.

“United Way of Central Oregon helped the city quickly distribute critically-needed funding to local nonprofits serving some of our most vulnerable community members in Bend,” said Bend City Manager Eric King. “This partnership is helping us take care of and support our neighbors who need it most right now.”

The CARES Act funding can only be used to pay for COVID-19-related expenses between March and December that were not anticipated or budgeted.

About Latino Community Association

Since 2000, the Latino Community Association (LCA) has been empowering Latino families and children and building bridges across cultures to create a more resilient Central Oregon. In partnership with caring individuals, businesses, community organizations and public agencies, LCA remains committed to ensuring full participation of Latinos in our communities. Programs of LCA include: Workforce Education and Training, Family Empowerment, Healthy Families, Youth Rising and Cultural Enrichment. Its services impact more than 8,000 people every year. For more information or to join LCA, visit www.latinocommunityassociation.org or call 541.382.4366.