Deschutes County seeks applicants for Fair Board openings

Community Billboard

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Deschutes County residents are invited to apply to serve on the Deschutes County Fair Board.

The Fair Board oversees operations of the Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, a 320-acre event site located in Redmond. The Expo Center offers 200,000 square feet of flexible indoor event space, four livestock arenas, five barns, a full-service RV park and more.

Fair Board members are appointed to three-year terms and are not paid for their time. They attend 12 meetings each year. Meetings are usually held on the second Thursday of each month at 3 p.m.

The Board of County Commissioners is seeking to achieve broad geographic representation among fair board members. Residents from all areas of Deschutes County are encouraged to apply.

Applications will be accepted until Sunday, Dec. 13, at 5 p.m. To apply, please click here. Appointees will serve terms that begin in January.

For more information, please contact Deschutes Fair & Expo Center Director Geoff Hinds at (541) 548-2711.