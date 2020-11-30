Oregon state parks annual parking permits are $5 off during December

Community Billboard

SALEM, Oregon (KTVZ) – Give the gift of unlimited access to Oregon's state parks with an annual day-use parking permit. Holiday shoppers can buy annual parking permits for only $25 each -- that's $5 off the regular price of $30, Dec. 1-31.

“This is the only time we discount the annual pass,” said Lisa Sumption, director of Oregon Parks and Recreation Department. “Celebrate the holidays with family and friends by giving a gift that opens the doors to Oregon’s special places.”

Purchasing passes is easy–buy them online at store.oregonstateparks.org. Parking permits are also sold at some state park friends' group stores and selected local businesses throughout the state. For a complete list of vendors, visit stateparks.oregon.gov.

Parking costs $5 a day at 25 Oregon state parks unless you have a 12- or 24-month parking permit or a same-day camping receipt. The 24-month pass is $50 and are also available at store.oregonstateparks.org. The permits are transferable from vehicle to vehicle.

The Oregon State Park system is funded by camping and day-use fees, the Oregon Lottery, and a portion of state recreational vehicle registrations. Our revenues have fallen during the COVID-19 pandemic. If you would like to donate along with your permit purchase, look for the Donate button at the top of store.oregonstateparks.org.