Family Access Network receives $30K grant from C. Oregon Health Council

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Family Access Network has received a $30,000 grant from Central Oregon Health Council from their 2020 Central Oregon Community Health Projects grant cycle.

Funds from this grant will focus on COHC Regional Health Improvement Plan priority area of addressing poverty and enhancing self-sufficiency.

FAN works to break the cycle of poverty in Central Oregon by providing kids and families with the basic resources needed for children to thrive such as food, clothing, school supplies and shelter.

“COHC is a key partner in enhancing the collaborative spirit of Central Oregon. We are honored to be a part of the work and place a high value on the incredible investments made by COHC to improve the health of all community members,” says Julie Lyche, FAN Executive Director.

The COHC is dedicated to improving the health of the region and providing oversight of the Medicaid population and Coordinated Care Organization (CCO).

COHC was officially created by to promote the health of the region’s residents and seeks to achieve the Triple Aim of improving health outcomes, increasing satisfaction with the health system, and reducing cost.

The COHC and Central Oregon’s CCO, PacificSource Community Solutions, works together to transform health care in the region and to use integrated and coordinated health care systems to improve health; increase quality, reliability, availability, and continuity of care; and reduce the cost of care.

Unique to Central Oregon, FAN began in 1993 and currently employs 26 advocates in 62 public schools (K-12) and early childhood sites across Central Oregon. The direct placement of FAN advocates within the public schools and early childhood sites allows FAN to effectively reach and connect disadvantaged children and families to essential basic needs.

To learn more about the Family Access Network, please visit www.familyaccessnetwork.org or call (541) 693-5675.

Family Access Network’s mission is to offer assistance, possibility and hope to Central Oregon families in need by connecting them with crucial resources that will help children flourish in school and in life. Every year, FAN advocates improve the lives of over 8,000 children and family members in Deschutes, Crook, and Jefferson counties.