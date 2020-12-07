ODOT Region 4 weekly construction update: Week of Dec. 7-11

Community Billboard

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here is ODOT Region 4's weekly construction update for the week of Dec. 7-11.

The Oregon Department of Transportation is committed to providing a safe, efficient transportation system. ODOT invests in Oregon's future through roadway improvement projects.

The following projects are located within ODOT's Region 4, encompassing Central Oregon from The Dalles to Klamath Falls on the east side of the Cascades.

All work is dependent on weather conditions, and schedules are subject to change.

Crook County

U.S. 26: Prineville Rails to Trails, Ochoco Highway, MP 19.4-MP19.7) Knife River will be performing earth work and grading activities throughout the week. No impacts to traffic are anticipated.

Deschutes County

U.S. 97: S Century Drive to USFS border (MP 153.11-MP 156.26) High Desert Aggregate and will be performing logging operations in order to clear trees for the new northbound highway alignment during the daytime. There may be periodic lane closures on US97 utilizing lane shifts or flaggers. The contractor will also be performing earthwork activities in this area. Delays of up to 20 minutes are possible.

Harney/Lake counties

US395: Big Stick – Alkali Lake, Lakeview, Lakeview-Burns Highway (MP 15.43- MP46.93. Work is scheduled to start in April 2021.

Hood River County

I-84: Hood River Eastbound & Westbound Bridges project, I-84 (MP 63.9-64.42) No project work taking place this week.

Jefferson County

Willowdale - Madras (MP 75.14-M.P.91.58) High Desert Aggregate and Paving will be installing signs during daytime hours. Single lane closures controlled by flaggers and automated flaggers are possible with delays of up to 20 minutes.

Hood River/Sherman counties

I-84 Hood River, I-84 Rufus & US97 Biggs Jct. VMS project, Columbia River and Sherman highways, (I-84EB MP63.04/WB MP109.5/US97 SB MP0.06). No work on-site this week. Final inspection to occur Tuesday.

Klamath County

OR39: Klamath Falls /Lakeview Jct. (MP 0.12 – MP 6.28, Malin Highway) No work expected on this project.

OR39: Crest St. – Madison St. Klamath Falls-Lakeview Highway MP 2.99-4.26) Survey, excavation, sidewalk, and utility work is scheduled during the day Monday through Wednesday. Expect minor delays. Night work is scheduled for Monday night starting at 7 p.m.

Sherman County

US 97: Spanish Hollow Creek & Trout Creek bridges project (M.P. 0.27 – M.P 6.98) Off roadway work, consisting of spalling concrete repairs between MP 2 and MP 7.