Bend-La Pine Schools invite public to (virtually) meet 2 superintendent finalists

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Bend-La Pine Schools Board of Directors invites the community to save the date to meet, virtually, the two finalists vying for the role of Bend-La Pine Schools next superintendent:

Wednesday, Dec. 16 at 5 p.m. and 6:15 p.m.

The presentations will be shared live on Bend-La Pine Schools' Vimeo and Facebook channels and will be archived on the Superintendent Search website.

The school district plans to announce the names of the two finalists in the days before the virtual presentations.

Each finalist will share a short presentation and answer questions from the community. Individuals are invited to submit questions for the finalists via the school district's website: https://bls.fyi/supsearch.

The website also includes a job description, information about the process, a timeline, core competencies and more.