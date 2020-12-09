Rotary-Old Mill Tree of Joy, Saving Grace Giving Tree go virtual to help this holiday

Community Billboard

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The spirit of giving and community cannot be dimmed by a virus, and the traditional "giving trees" way of helping make others' holidays more merry is shifting gears to online efforts this year, including two popular Bend programs.

The Old Mill District is partnering with the Rotary Club of Greater Bend for the Tree of Joy yet again. There's no physical tree in the Old Mill this time, but you can still buy much-appreciated presents for kids in need.

You can find the details here. Delivery of unwrapped gifts are due to The Salvation Army in Bend (at 515 NE DeKalb Avenue, near Bend High) by Wednesday, Dec. 16. The Salvation Army is receiving gifts Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m .

Meanwhile, Saving Grace, which provides services related to domestic violence and sexual assault, is still doing its third annual, but first virtual Christmas Giving Tree for families.

The gifts need to be in new condition and yoys of a non-violent nature. The gifts need to be unwrapped and returned by Dec. 15, though donors can provide wrapping supplies to pass on to families.

You can find the list and details here.