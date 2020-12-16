C.O. Council on Aging: Holiday scams targeting seniors up amid COVID-19

Community Billboard

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Council on Aging of Central Oregon is encouraging seniors and their family members to be extra-vigilant this holiday season, as more of us are shopping online due to COVID-19 safety precautions.

Our holiday celebrations will likely look very different in 2020 as we seek out a balance between celebrating with our loved ones and staying safe. But one practice isn’t likely to go anywhere – it is still the season for scams, as crooks diligently work to exploit our online holiday shopping plans.

Unfortunately, seniors are a common target for fraudsters, especially during the holidays. Why? Seniors often have nest eggs, own their homes, have excellent credit, and are trusting and polite by nature, as the FBI points out. And with more older adults alone and doing business online during the pandemic, the risk of falling victim to fraud is higher than usual.

A few scams are specific to the holidays, but most are variations on everyday frauds, amped up to match shopping increases in spending and online shopping options. Amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, 71 percent of consumers plan to do most of their holiday shopping online in 2020, according to a CreditCards.com survey.

“Helping your senior loved ones watch out for the very real risk of scams and fraud is just one way to make the holiday season brighter, states Council on Aging Executive Director Susan Rotella. “With a little bit of knowledge and planning, you and your loved ones can know what telltale signs to watch out for, and what steps you can take to avoid getting cheated.”

Be on the lookout for the gift card scam. According to a new AARP survey, more than 70% of Americans plan to buy gift cards this season. When asked, 1 in 5 said they’ve given or received a gift card with no money on it.

An estimated 36% of Americans have had a package stolen from outside their home at least once. Between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Day, the U.S. Postal Service expects to ship more than 800 million parcels, and at least one of them is likely to be yours.

Also, keep in mind that it’s safer to pay with credit or debit cards instead of cash because cards provide you with consumer protections against fraud and other problems.

Steps you and your love ones can take to avoid holiday scams:

Before shopping online, secure all financial accounts with strong passwords or passphrases. Additionally, the FBI recommends using different passwords for each financial account. Check all of your bank and credit card statements routinely, including after you make any online purchases. And keep checking your statements in the weeks following this holiday season. Never, ever give your personal information— such as your Social Security number, or billing address— to anyone you do not know. Be very cautious of promotions and giveaways that ask for your personal information. If you choose to donate to a charity this year please visit their website or call them to verify they have a valid tax identification number.

Pay extra attention this holiday season to make sure you and your loved ones are protected from scammers. Don’t let a few bad actors take the joy out of your holidays.

For updates, news, and resources for seniors and their caregivers in Central Oregon, follow the Council on Aging's Facebook page or visit www.councilonaging.org.

About the Council on Aging of Central Oregon

Since 1975, the Council on Aging has served as the designated Area Agency on Aging for Deschutes, Crook and Jefferson counties, offering adults aged 60 and older and their loved ones a range of support services. A nonprofit organization, the Council on Aging advocates for, empowers and guides older adults and their loved ones to live with independence and well-being in age-friendly communities — places where infrastructure, policies and practices are developed to make the community livable, accessible and responsive to the needs of people of all ages, especially older adults.

