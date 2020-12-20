Pacific Power grants to fund several C.O. clean transportation projects

Community Billboard

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Nonprofits, local governments and school districts served by Pacific Power will receive over $1.3 million in grants for innovative clean transportation projects, including several in Central Oregon.

Electric Mobility Grants will fund a range of community-driven electric transportation projects from purchasing e-bike instant rebates for 60 individuals in low-income households to building a mobile electric vehicle showroom that will bring interactive consumer engagement to underserved communities.

Several grant recipients will use the funds to purchase nontraditional electric vehicles, including an electric tractor that will be loaned to local farmers, and utility vehicles that will be used for irrigation and farming work.

“We were blown away by the ingenuity and scope of the proposed projects,” said Cory Scott, managing director of customer solutions. “Grant funds will support efforts to provide more sustainable agricultural equipment options that could lower farm operating costs.

"Some of the electric mobility projects will ensure traditionally underserved communities have clean transportation alternatives and, in one case, increase sustainable access to healthcare. Grant recipients displayed a high-level of creativity and innovation in how electricity can power vehicles, communities and the future.”

Funding for these grants, ranging from about $45,000 to $200,000, are made possible by the Oregon Clean Fuels Program, which is administered by the state Department of Environmental Quality and aims to reduce the carbon intensity of Oregon’s transportation fuels. Pacific Power raises funds through the sale of Clean Fuels Program credits, which the company aggregates on behalf of customers who charge their electric vehicles at home.

Electric Mobility Grant Recipients:

Hacienda CDC – Charging infrastructure in support of affordable housing.

Corvallis-Benton County – e-bikes and helmet rebate program for low-income households.

The Environmental Center in Bend – Partnering with Forth to develop a mobile electric transportation showroom. Partnering with the Center for Transportation and Environment to deliver electric bus and e-bike outreach and training.

Crook County Fairgrounds – Electric tractor funding to support the Electrifying Oregon’s Agricultural Economy initiative.

Central Oregon Intergovernmental Council – Electric bus feasibility and needs assessment for public transit system.

Oregon Environmental Council – Charging infrastructure and electric utility vehicles to demonstrate viability within Oregon’s agricultural sector.

North by Northeast Community Health Center – Charging infrastructure and electric vehicle to support a medical clinic devoted to African American health equity.

City of Mosier – Electric vehicle and e-bike charging infrastructure.

Bend-La Pine Schools – Charging infrastructure and electric bus to support school bus fleet.

Since 2018, Pacific Power has made it easier for drivers to choose electric by partnering with communities and businesses to install electric vehicle chargers across Oregon, Washington and California. In addition to the Electric Mobility Grant, Pacific Power offers a free technical assistance program for organizations looking to install electric vehicle charging. The program provides a feasibility analysis for electric vehicle technology charging options, costs, rates, and best practices for siting, installing and managing equipment.

In the face of the pandemic impacting the economic health and vitality of communities, these investments come at a time when cities and towns across the Pacific Northwest are looking to grow through electric mobility expansion. It’s just one way Pacific Power is committed to helping them create the energy future they want and need.

For information on technical assistance and to learn more about the benefits of electric vehicles, please visit www.pacificpower.net/ev.