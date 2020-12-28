Republic Services reminder: No garbage, recycling collection on New Year’s

Community Billboard

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Republic Services will not have garbage & recycling collection service on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day, officials said.

On both days, collection service is being delayed one day. For example, Friday customers will be serviced Saturday for both holiday weeks. Customers are asked to have their carts out by 6:00 a.m. or the night before.

Cascade Disposal routes also are affected; weekend service was delayed until Monday due to icy streets, officials said.

For more information, customers can contact the following locations Monday – Friday:

Bend 541-382-2263 8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Redmond 541-548-4984 8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

La Pine 541-536-1194 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.