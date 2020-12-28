Skip to Content
Republic Services reminder: No garbage, recycling collection on New Year’s

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Republic Services will not have garbage & recycling collection service on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day, officials said.

On both days, collection service is being delayed one day. For example, Friday customers will be serviced Saturday for both holiday weeks.  Customers are asked to have their carts out by 6:00 a.m. or the night before.

Cascade Disposal routes also are affected; weekend service was delayed until Monday due to icy streets, officials said.

For more information, customers can contact the following locations Monday – Friday:

Bend                           541-382-2263           8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Redmond                   541-548-4984           8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

La Pine                       541-536-1194           8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

