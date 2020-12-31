100+ Women Who Care C. Oregon donate nearly $20K to three area nonprofits

Community Billboard

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ)) -- The year 2020 has been a challenge like none other. Yet members of 100+ Women Who Care Central Oregon remained committed to helping Central Oregon nonprofit organizations in need.

Collectively, members raised $19,445 for three area organizations in the fourth quarter. Donations continue to come in (and are still gratefully accepted.) WWCO raised a total of $63,085 for nine nonprofits in 2020.

We are pleased to announce the recipients for the last quarter of 2020:Council on Aging, $7,675.00; High Desert Special Olympics, $4,495.00; and Volunteers in Medicine $7,275.00.

Council on Aging Central Oregon has seen an increase of 40% in meals provided from across meal sites in Bend, La Pine, Sisters, Redmond, Prineville, and Madras. The much-needed funds will be used to purchase food to ensure older adults receive the nutrition they require. https://www.councilonaging.org/

High Desert Special Olympics provides year-round sports training and athletic competition for people with intellectual disabilities. Funds will be used to assist with purchasing a vehicle to transport clients to competitions. https://www.facebook.com/soor503/

Volunteers in Medicine (VIM) provides healthcare to low-income, working adults who live in Central Oregon and have no medical insurance or way to pay for care. Funds raised will be used for ongoing support for uninsured clients. https://www.vim-cascades.org/donate/donatenow.html

Linda Orcelletto, who is co-leader along with Kristin Betschart of 100+ WWCCO, said, “A heartfelt thank you to the members of 100+ WWCCO who were able to continue their support, especially in this unconventional year. It’s a tough time for too many of our friends and neighbors in our community. Your compassion is inspiring.”

About 100+Women Who Care of Central Oregon: is member-based organization of women who meet quarterly (virtually during COVID) to make a difference in C.O. through collective donations to three randomly drawn nominated nonprofits from members. Members then donate $100 to one or all three of the organizations who submit a video or story about why funds are needed. To learn more about this amazing organization that has grown to be one of the largest chapters in the world, and has raised more than $557,000 for local non-profits since its inception in 2014, visit 100wwcco.com.