C.O. responder at:project observes Human Trafficking Awareness Month

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The month of January is Human Trafficking Awareness Month. At:project and partners are using this opportunity to dispel myths, provide information and training in an effort to equip social service providers and the community with the tools they need to identify potential victims and know how they could respond.

It’s important to understand human trafficking to become an effective advocate for the safety of all children and families in our community.

As the local responder in the national effort, at:project is funded by the Federal Office on Trafficking in Persons. They respond locally to calls from the National Human Trafficking Hotline and coordinate the Department of Justice’s Deschutes County Commercial Sexually Exploited Children (CSEC) Response Team.

The CSEC Response Team is the group charged with responding to human trafficking in the area. The team includes representatives from local, state, and federal law enforcement, the District Attorney’s office, several Deschutes County agencies and KIDS Center.

A program of J Bar J Youth Services, at:project is the sole provider of comprehensive case management for human trafficking survivors in Central Oregon.

How can the public participate in Human Trafficking Awareness Month?

LOCAL Training.

Deschutes County CSEC Response Team, KIDS Center and at:project have partnered to provide training during the month of January for National Human Trafficking Awareness Month. We know that online safety is a vital protective factor against trafficking. As part of the partnership, KIDS Center will be hosting an internet safety training for community members with the at:project providing an overview of comprehensive services provided to survivors of sex and labor trafficking.

Safety in a Digital Age - January 7th- follow the link from our home page at www.at-project.org or visit www.classy.org/event/safetynet-virtual-january-7-2021/e314776 for registration and more information

STATEWIDE Panel Discussions.

Join us and learn more about the current efforts in Oregon to address human trafficking. The Trafficking Response & Intervention Program that advises and directs the at:project’s efforts in the Deschutes County CSEC Response Team will be providing virtual panel discussions throughout the month of January. For links to these sessions, visit https://bit.ly/3o2sJ7i or follow the link from our home page at www.at-project.org.

Advocacy and Awareness-January 12

Raising Voices: Lived Experiences- January 14

Courts, Juvenile and Child Welfare- January 21

Demand, Law Enforcement and Prosecution- January 26

Treatment and Health Concerns- January 28

JOIN us.

January is National Human Trafficking Awareness Month. During this month of awareness, we ask the community to show their support:Attend a training, join the statewide listening panels, follow at:project on social media, and donate to support the basic needs of a survivor of sex and or labor trafficking. www.at-project.org

Get Help. Report a Tip. Seek Safety. Find Resources.

National Human Trafficking Hotline: CALL: (888) 373-7888. TEXT:233733 (BeFree)