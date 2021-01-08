WorkSource hosts online hiring fair for Prestige Senior Living positions

Community Billboard

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- WorkSource Oregon is hosting Prestige Senior Living High Desert to a virtual hiring event utilizing Zoom Video Conferencing on Tuesday, Jan. 13 from 1-2:30 p.m.

Prestige Care is in need of Medication Technicians and Personal Care Attendants, no previous experience is required.

In order to submit an application please apply at their career website (Click Here) to one of their open positions and register in advance to the Zoom meeting (Click Here).

A local recruiter will be interviewing virtually and offering positions on the spot.

For more descriptive instructions, visit the Worksource events page (Click Here)

If you need to request Zoom Video Conferencing training, please email Barbee.A.Williams@oregon.gov.

Or if you have any questions or concerns, please email Demsey.R.Beamish@oregon.gov.