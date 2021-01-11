Bend in-home care business hiring amid rising need for senior caregivers

Community Billboard

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- With the nation’s unemployment rate at its highest in nearly half a century, job opportunities in labor-abundant industries — such as retail and dining — are running dry. On average, more than 775,000 Americans each week have filed a new unemployment claim since the start of November.

Though jobs remain scarce in many industries, major online retailers and grocery stores have ramped up hiring during the pandemic, adding hundreds of thousands of employees to their workforce to meet growing consumer demand.

While these companies continue to gain attention for rapid expansion, a lesser-known industry is setting out on a hiring expedition of its own: in-home caregiving.

“The demand for home care has grown exponentially over the last several years—and it continues to grow as more seniors isolate because of the pandemic,” said Jonathan Mack, owners of the Bend Home Instead office. “Hospitals and clinics are overwhelmed. Professional caregivers can serve as an extension of the health care system and play a critical role in keeping vulnerable Bend seniors safe and healthy at home.”

With more Bend seniors and families seeking support, Home Instead is looking to fill as many as possible permanent and part-time CAREGiver positions in the area.

As part of Home Instead’s hiring week, the local franchise will encourage Bend individuals to explore a career path in home care.

Applicants interested in full-time or part-time positions can visit https://protect-us.mimecast.com/s/gbQHCADgkNsLnyAi89Pzf?domain=homeinstead.com to learn more about working at Home Instead.

The local franchise is offering both signing and referral bonuses to qualified candidates and benefits, such as 401K and health care insurance and paid time off, to hired CAREGivers.

From assisting with personal care and preparing meals, to running errands and providing companionship, CAREGivers help seniors with simple tasks that enable them to remain in their homes. The role is ideal for individuals seeking long-term job stability with a flexible schedule and supportive environment as well as continued opportunities for career growth.

“Caregiving is simply doing things to enhance the quality of life for older adults and help keep them independent for as long as possible,” said Mack. “We like to say that it takes a special person to become a Home Instead CAREGiver…not a special degree. It can be a rewarding career for individuals from every walk of life and age group.”

Additional growth in the industry is expected for years to come. According to the United Nations, the global population over the age of 65 is expected to triple to 426 million by the year 2050. As a result of this rapid population shift, there will be an increased need for passionate and dedicated individuals in the industries that support the needs of older adults.

For more information about career opportunities at Home Instead, training and benefits, or to apply for a caregiving position, visit https://www.homeinstead.com/home-care-jobs or call (541) 330-6400.