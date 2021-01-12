Think Wild engages CO. with native wildlife through live, virtual programs

Community Billboard

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Think Wild, a wildlife hospital and conservation center in Bend, is engaging the Central Oregon community and beyond with native wildlife through a host of monthly, live virtual programming.

The successful, family-friendly online events with over 500 attendees in 2020, include online nature-film screenings, livestreamed animal treatments, and monthly wildlife trivia nights.

“The trivia nights have been especially popular, focused on a different wildlife topic each month with prizes from local businesses and guest speakers from the Sunriver Nature Center, the Marion County Soil & Water Conservation District and Chintimini Wildlife Center,” said Sally Compton, executive director of Think Wild. “Participants range from raptor biologists in Boise, Idaho to young families looking for an after-dinner activity here in Bend.”

This month, Think Wild is launching a new monthly lecture series & happy hour chat called “Fangs, Feathers and Fur.” The online event focuses on Oregon wildlife natural history and how media representation of these animals impacts public perception, conflict mitigation, and wildlife rehabilitation.

Fangs, Feathers & Fur will be on Zoom, Thursday, January 21 at 5 PM and is hosted by Dr. Debra Merskin, University of Oregon School of Journalism and Communication, and Pauline Baker, Think Wild Director of Wildlife Rehabilitation. Anyone interested in wildlife biology, conservation and policy is encouraged to attend and participate.

Think Wild’s online events are made possible thanks to a collaboration with Connect Central Oregon, a local non-profit that connects technology, community, and companies in Central Oregon. Think Wild also offers online programs for schools and other organizations looking to incorporate wildlife and conservation education into their curriculum. For more information and to sign up for Think Wild’s online events, visit www.thinkwildco.org.

Think Wild, a Wildlife Hospital and Conservation Center, provides wildlife education, conservation, and rescue & rehabilitation in Central Oregon. A 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, tax-deductible donations to Think Wild can be made at www.thinkwildco.org/donate or mailed to PO Box 5093 Bend, OR 97708. Follow us on www.Facebook.com/ThinkWildCo for the latest updates.



