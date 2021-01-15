Friends of the Children Central Oregon receives $10,000 donation

Community Billboard

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Friends of the Children Central Oregon is pleased to announce a charitable contribution in the amount of $10,000 from partners Fortis Construction and Facebook to support the capital campaign for The Ranch - a Sanctuary for Friends.

This donation follows the long-term commitment by both companies to support organizations benefiting children and families in Central Oregon.

"Much like mentors developing relationships with children, one of our core values at Fortis Construction is developing relationships with people we respect, trust, and care about," said Ann Fisher, Office Manager for Fortis Construction in Prineville. "We also believe in being intentional and teaching someone something new every day.

"This is exactly what Friends of the Children Central Oregon does; they create intentional, lasting relationships with youth and help them build assets and resiliency through the mentoring experience. It is such a great fit, and we are excited to support this capital campaign."

The Ranch is a centrally located property, easily accessible from Highways 20 and 97 and, therefore, easily accessible from rural areas in Central Oregon. There is room for offices, a commercial kitchen, space to create a STEM Lab, and multipurpose areas for playing games, reading, and doing homework. There is also outdoor space for gardening, raising animals, and exploring nature.

The $10,000 donation will be instrumental in helping the Friends of the Children purchase the 19-acre property and provide quality STEM education to local children.

“Fortis Construction and Facebook have been wonderful partners to the nonprofit community in Central Oregon,” says Kim Hatfield, Executive Director of Friends of the Children Central Oregon. “This contribution highlights their commitment to serve the communities in which they operate and improve STEM education for all children. We couldn’t be more thankful for their support.”

To date, Friends-CO has secured $390,000 in donations and pledges towards the capital campaign. Future fundraising approaches include applying for foundation and community grants, securing major gifts, developing strategic corporate partnerships, hosting fundraising events, and conducting online auctions.

For more information on the facility, the campaign, or the Friends of the Children Central Oregon program, please contact Sandy Visnack at svisnack@friendscentraloregon.org.

Friends of the Children Central Oregon is a 21 Cares for Kids partner.

About Friends of the Children Central Oregon: Friends of the Children Central Oregon provides children facing some of the greatest obstacles with a salaried, professional mentor, called a Friend, to help navigate their journey through childhood. Together, from kindergarten through high school graduation, children and Friends build extraordinary relationships. Nationally, the Friends model has demonstrated remarkable outcomes; ninety-three percent of youth in the program have avoided involvement in the juvenile justice system; eighty-three percent graduate from high school; and ninety-eight percent avoid teen parenting. Our motto is 12+ years, no matter what.

For additional information visit: https://friendscentraloregon.org/

https://friendscentraloregon.org/how-it-works/power-of-one