3 health care workers honored with free air conditioners

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Health care workers account for about one in 10 COVID-19 infections in Oregon. They’re the most likely to get exposed, and that puts their families, roommates and loved ones at risk, too.

To acknowledge front-line health care workers, GreenSavers and partners awarded free ENERGY STAR®-certified American Standard Silver 16 Low Profile Air Conditioners, valued at $5,500 each, to three health care workers who have gone above and beyond in the fight against COVID-19.

“As if dealing with COVID weren’t enough, it was that much harder for healthcare workers who lost sleep because of the heat and smoke last summer,” says Robert Hamerly, principal at GreenSavers. “We wanted to do our part to help them be at their best.”

Out of 25 nominated health care professionals, GreenSavers chose three winners:

Julie O’Neil, Registered Nurse at St. Charles Health System

Beth Steen, Circulating Nurse at St. Charles Health System

Joel Madrone, Licensed Practical Nurse at Sunnyside Medical Center

Video Interview: Watch the inspiring interview with Joel and his wife Alisha, who have a combined 34 years of health care experience: greensavers.com/articles/healthcare-heroes

About the Awards: In addition to considering the service of patient-facing healthcare workers, such as physicians, nurses, emergency responders, and supporting staff, the GreenSavers Awards Committee also considered:

Financial needs: Could the recipient afford a central AC system without the award?

Building needs: Does the recipient's home already have central air conditioning?

Disadvantaged populations: Part of a historically disadvantaged population?

Partners: The awards totaling $16,500 would not have been possible without the generous support of the following partners.

Gensco: Established in 1948, Gensco is a family-owned and operated regional wholesale distributor and manufacturer of HVAC equipment and supplies.

Energy Trust of Oregon (ETO): Since 2002, ETO has helped people and businesses transform more than 744,000 homes and buildings with clean energy improvements.

American Standard: Founded in the 1880s, American Standard makes air conditioners that consistently earn top marks for homeowner satisfaction on Consumer Reports.

Bullseye Electric: Bullyseye Electric stands out as the leading electrical contractor in Vancouver, WA. Licensed, bonded, and insured.

Danny Costa Electric: Since starting in 2011,Danny Costa has become the go-to electrician for homeowners and small businesses in Central Oregon.

About GreenSavers: Based in Portland and Bend, GreenSavers is a mission-driven contractor specializing in home energy efficiency (HVAC, insulation, windows). For the last five years in a row, GreenSavers won the Home Performance with ENERGY STAR® Contractor of the Year Award from the U.S. Department of Energy and U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. Learn more: greensavers.com