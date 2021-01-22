NeighborImpact seeks Representative Payee clients
|REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- NeighborImpact’s Rep Payee program helps those who cannot pay their bills due to cognitive or physical challenges by ensuring that their finances are used to meet their basic needs.
NeighborImpact’s Representative Payee functions as a fiduciary for individuals with income derived from Social Security who lack the ability to manage their own funds. The Representative Payee pays all of the clients’ bills on their behalf, including obligations such as housing, utilities, food, medical expenses, personal care and clothing.
The program was established in partnership with the State of Oregon under the Oregon Money Management Program (OMMP) to meet an under-served demand in the region.
Despite Social Security functioning at limited capacity, due to COVID-19 restrictions, NeighborImpact's Representative Payee has dramatically increased its clients served in the months since COVID hit the region. The program is available to serve new clients and encourages interested parties to visit
www.neighborimpact.org/get-help/help-with-finances/representative-payee/ for more information or to apply for the program.
|About NeighborImpact: NeighborImpact is a private non-profit governed by a board of directors drawn from across the community. Since 1985, NeighborImpact has led the region in developing solutions and bringing resources to Crook, Deschutes and Jefferson counties and the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs. We help meet the basic needs of Central Oregonians, build economic security and create a community where everyone thrives. NeighborImpact receives federal, state and local grants, foundation grants and donations from individuals and businesses in our community. To learn more about NeighborImpact please visit www.neighborimpact.org.
