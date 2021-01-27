16th annual Backcountry Film Festival returns to C.O., virtually

Community Billboard

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Calling all ski bums, backcountry adventurers, thrill seekers and winter enthusiasts! Get ready for goosebumps as you “Ooh!” and “Ahh!” at the impact and importance of our winter wildlands through this collection of short films.

The 16th annual Winter Wildlands Alliance Backcountry Film Festival will be available to watch in Central Oregon beginning Feb. 20th, and running through March 13th in our first-ever virtual screening experience. All proceeds will go to support the efforts of Discover Your Forest.

Discover Your Forest is the proud nonprofit partner of the Deschutes and Ochoco National Forests, and the Crooked River National Grassland. We bring a massive volunteer force onto our public lands, and provide free field trips and virtual outdoor education for thousands of local students.

This festival is an annual fundraiser that helps to ensure we are able to continue our mission of creating the next generation of environmental stewards. This year, Backcountry Film Festival can be viewed anywhere with a screen, alongside family, or with the addition of our Backcountry Bundle.

Produced each year as a celebratory, backcountry community event by the Winter Wildlands Alliance, the 16th Annual Backcountry Film Festival film lineup is full of snowy, cinematic adventure sure to inspire both the local backcountry and general communities.

Winter Wildlands Alliance is a national nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting and preserving winter wildlands and a quality human-powered snow sports experience on public lands. All funds raised directly benefit local projects and programs that perpetuate access and stewardship of public lands.

Adventure, environment and climate, youth outdoors, ski culture- you’ll find it all in this award-winning lineup. Tickets are available for purchase now! Head to www.discoveryourforest.org/backcountry-film-festival to support our efforts and get tickets for an incredible show. Thanks to Sisters Movie House, Bend Radio Group, The Suttle Lodge & Boathouse, Deschutes Recreation and Pine Mountain Sports for their support.