State grants offered for historic properties, archaeological projects, museums

Community Billboard

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The State Historic Preservation Office is offering grants for work on historic properties and for archaeology projects. The annual grants fund up to $20,000 in matching funds for preservation projects. Both grant programs support the goals of the Oregon Historic Preservation Plan.

The Preserving Oregon Grants fund preservation of historic properties listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Work may include non-maintenance preservation like window repair, roof work, foundation projects, plumbing, and electrical needs. Recently funded projects include preservation of the following historic properties.

Odd Fellows Building in Astoria

Butte Creek Mill in Eagle Point

Grand Ronde Depot Building

Fort Stevens Guard House

Carnegie Library in Gresham

SP&S Locomotive in Portland

Brunk House in Polk County

Watts House in Scappoose

Triangle Lake Round Barn in Lane County

Long Branch Building in Weston

Preserving Oregon Grants can also fund archaeology projects for significant work contributing toward identifying, preserving and/or interpreting archaeological sites. Past projects include the analysis of the Britt Gardens archaeological investigations by Southern Oregon University and study of sites in Lincoln County.

The Diamonds in the Rough Grants help restore or reconstruct the facades of buildings that have been heavily altered over the years. These grants return buildings to their historic appearance and potentially qualify them for historic register designation (local or national). Recent façade projects have taken place in Astoria, Harrisburg, Lebanon, Klamath Falls, Portland, and Sheridan.

The online grant application is simple to use and includes plenty of support. A free, online grant workshop specific to these grant programs and how to use the online grant application will be offered. Visit the Oregon Heritage grants webpage to register.

March, 2:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. for Diamonds in the Rough building façade projects.

March 5, 1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. for Preserving Oregon Grants archaeology projects.

March 5, 2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. for Preserving Oregon Grants historic property projects.

Recorded trainings and tips are also online. To learn more about the grants and workshops, visit www.oregonheritage.org or contact Kuri Gill at Kuri.Gill@oregon.gov or 503-986-0685.

Meanwhile, the Oregon Heritage Commission is offering grants to qualified museums for collections, heritage tourism, and education and interpretation projects. Awards typically range between $2,000 and $10,000.

Museums may apply for a variety of projects. Collections projects may include cataloging, archival storage, disaster preparedness, and conservation. Heritage tourism projects may include museum marketing and promotions, enhancing visitor experience, and training for museum staff.

Education and interpretation projects may include exhibits, online education, school classes, workshops, and camps. Museums may also partner with other organizations for projects that might be outside of the museum, but still meet the museum’s mission. It is possible to enfold response to COVID-19 challenges into appropriate projects.

“This program is quite broad and can be used to collect the full spectrum of Oregon’s history, preserve it and raise awareness of it. We hope to see both creative and practical proposals,” said Oregon Heritage Coordinator Katie Henry. Past projects include:

Interpretation and tourism projects at the Bush House Museum (Salem), Gilliam County Historical Society, High Desert Museum, and Oregon Jewish Museum, Portland Chinatown History Foundation;

Collections projects by Aurora Colony Historical Society, Gresham Historical Society, Lane County Historical Society, Independence Heritage Museum, Oregon Electric Railway Historical Society, Polk County Historical Society and Museum, Shelton McMurphy Johnson House (Eugene), Southern Oregon Historical Society, Willamette University; and

Tourism projects by Baker Heritage Museum and Wallowa History Center.

The online grant application is simple to use and includes plenty of support. A free online workshop specific to this grant and how to use the online grant application will be offered March 2, 2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. Advance registration is required. Recorded trainings and tips are also online.

The Heritage Commission is comprised of nine people representing Oregon’s heritage and geographical diversity who have been appointed by the Governor. There are also nine advisory representatives from state agencies and statewide organizations.

The commission’s mission is to secure, sustain, and enhance Oregon's heritage by ensuring coordination of heritage initiatives by public and private organizations; advocacy on its behalf; education of the public about its extent and value; and promotion and celebration of its diversity.

The commission supports Oregon Heritage Plan goals that include: including more voices of Oregon’s history, access to Oregon’s historic resources, attaining best practices and promoting the value of heritage.

To learn more about museum grants, visit www.oregonheritage.org or contact Kuri Gill at Kuri.Gill@oregon.gov or 503-986-0685.