ODOT Region 4 construction report: Week of Feb. 8-12

Community Billboard

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here is the ODOT Region 4 construction report for the week of February 8-12:

The Oregon Department of Transportation is committed to providing a safe, efficient transportation system. ODOT invests in Oregon's future through roadway improvement projects. The following projects are located within ODOT's Region 4 encompassing Central Oregon from The Dalles to Klamath Falls on the east side of the Cascades.

All work is dependent on weather conditions, and schedules are subject to change.

Crook County

U.S. 26: Prineville Rails to Trails, Ochoco Highway, MP 19.4-MP19.7) Knife River will be removing existing concrete sidewalk and ramps. The contractor will also be constructing new concrete sidewalk and ramps. No impacts to traffic are anticipated.

Deschutes County

U.S. 97: S Century Drive to USFS border (MP 153.11-MP 156.26) The contractor for this project, High Desert Aggregate and Paving, will be performing bridge work for the new northbound alignment.

Harney/Lake counties

US395: Big Stick – Alkali Lake, Lakeview, Lakeview-Burns Highway (MP 15.43- MP46.93. Work is scheduled to start in April 2021.

Hood River County

I-84: Hood River Eastbound & Westbound Bridges project, I-84 (MP 63.9-64.42)Traffic is now in 2 Lane WB configuration, with a single lane EB. Speed reduction is in place, 50 mph through work zone.

Lake County

US395: Cogswell Creek and Crooked River culverts project, Freemont Highway (MP 130.40 & MP 152.26 and MP 230.58 & MP 152.45) No work expected this week.

Sherman County

U.S. 97: Rockfall Project (U.S.97/Sherman Highway milepost 0.87-3.69) Removing blasted rockfall material at MP 0.8, one northbound lane closed during the week for trucking material, with flagging to move traffic through work zone. Continuing road pioneering and drilling at MP 3.6, with likely blasting at this location Monday (2/8) with 20 min. delays through flagging.

Wasco County (OR)/Klickitat (WA)

The Dalles (Columbia River) Bridge Project (U.S. 197 (WA) milepost 0.57-OR milepost 0.61-I-84 (OR) milepost 100.6-102.2). Work expected to begin early 2021.

Wheeler County

U.S.26: Bridge Creek Bridge Project (U.S. 26/Ochoco Highway, milepost 64.91-65.19) Work expected to begin in April.