Retailer’s ‘Community Ambassador’ program raises $60K for Saving Grace

Community Billboard

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Despite an incredibly unpredictable year, the 2020 Pine Mountain Sports Community Ambassador Program raised $60,754 for Saving Grace of Central Oregon.

This total represents a combined effort between the Pine Mountain Sports Community Ambassadors, who each donated $500, and this year’s fundraising events, including a Julianna Mountain Bike raffle. Pine Mountain Sports also donated 50% of this year’s Black Friday sales to Saving Grace, an effort that has become a Community Ambassador tradition.

Every dollar donated to Saving Grave provides essential services for those experiencing domestic violence and sexual assault in Central Oregon including emergency shelter, a 24-hour helpline, counseling, court and legal advocacy, and a safe visitation center for parents and children.

Pine Mountain Sports is currently accepting nominations for the 2021 Community Ambassador program.

Local Non-profits interested in applying or nominating an organization can email info@pinemountainsports.com

More information about the Community Ambassador Program can be found at https://pinemountainsports.com/community-ambassadors/