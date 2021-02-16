Family Access Network receives grant from First Interstate Foundation

Community Billboard

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Family Access Network has received a $5,000 grant from First Interstate Foundation, at the recommendation of First Interstate Bank’s Redmond branch, to connect local families affected by the coronavirus pandemic with basic needs, including food, utilities, transportation, and rental assistance.

FAN’s COVID-19 Response Fund is directly assisting families in Deschutes, Crook and Jefferson counties who have been impacted through illness, loss of income, child care issues, etc. FAN is well-prepared to meet this health crisis by providing families with the critical services that will help them weather this storm.

“COVID-19 intensified needs that were already urgent for FAN’s clients: rent and heating assistance, healthcare, food, clothing, and more. First Interstate Foundation’s support for FAN’s COVID relief fund came at a critical time, and we are incredibly grateful,” said Julie Lyche, FAN's executive director

The First Interstate Foundation is driven by a vested interest in the health and strength of their communities, working to make them better places to live, work, and raise families.

With that emphasis on building strong communities, 55% of First Interstate Foundation’s granting dollars focus on alleviating poverty and are awarded to nonprofits actively assisting low- and moderate-income individuals and communities. The Foundation's mission is to assist the First Interstate Bank family in being the premier corporate citizen in the communities they serve.

Unique to Central Oregon, FAN began in 1993 and currently employs 26 advocates at 62 sites in Deschutes, Crook and Jefferson counties. These advocates work tirelessly to help families break the cycle of poverty. The direct placement of FAN advocates within schools allows FAN to effectively reach and connect disadvantaged children and families to essential basic needs.

To learn more about the Family Access Network, please visit www.familyaccessnetwork.org or call (541) 693-5675.

Family Access Network’s mission is to offer assistance, possibility and hope to Central Oregon families in need by connecting them with crucial resources that will help children flourish in school and in life. Every year, FAN advocates improve the lives of over 8,000 children and family members in Deschutes, Crook, and Jefferson counties.