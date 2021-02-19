COCC’s chief information, HR officer Boehme receives honor

Community Billboard

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Central Oregon Community College’s chief information and human resources officer, Laura Boehme, was presented with Oregon State University’s 2021 Adult and Higher Education Dissertation Award at a university ceremony held virtually on Thursday.

The award recognizes an alumnus of OSU who has completed an exemplary dissertation within the past year and whose research reflects the mission and values of OSU’s adult and higher education programs, including a significant contribution to their field of study, a rigorous methodology and a commitment to equity and inclusion.

Boehme’s research, titled “Is Your Community College Technology Ready? An Assessment Instrument to Promote Technology Adoption,” examined technology readiness and adoption best practices related to the deployment of student-serving technologies at more than 500 community colleges around the country. The research found a widespread disparity between how community colleges are assimilating various technologies and their intended goals, identifying adverse impacts for both students and employees.

The study also raised awareness for better systems and processes, including enhanced communication and collaboration with end users in order to support college efforts at reaching and serving students.

In addition to a doctorate in education, Boehme holds a master’s degree in adult education and bachelor’s degrees in international relations and Spanish translation. With COCC since 2010, she was named the college’s CIO in 2020.

The award ceremony was part of OSU’s 2021 Charles E. Carpenter Lecture, an annual professional development series for community college leaders throughout the Northwest.