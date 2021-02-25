Deschutes County offers free COVID-19 rapid testing in Sisters on Friday

Community Billboard

SISTERS, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Deschutes County is offering a free COVID-19 rapid testing event on Friday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Sisters Middle School.

People experiencing symptoms and anyone who may have been exposed to someone with COVID-19 five or more days ago are encouraged to attend.

Those who plan to attend the event are asked to complete this survey, which will aid in staffing and testing supply planning. This short survey asks how many people from your household plan to attend and what time you expect to attend. The survey is not required to attend.

There is no cost to attend this event and no identification is required. Those under the age of 15 will need the consent of a parent or guardian to complete testing. Test results will be available approximately 15 minutes after your test is complete.

Sisters Middle School is located at 15200 McKenzie Highway. Please use the west driveway and access the gymnasium from the rear of the building.