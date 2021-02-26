NeighborImpact, foundation offer Goal Savers matched savings program

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Thanks to funds provided by the Northwest Area Foundation, NeighborImpact is helping Central Oregonians save toward their personal goals and better their financial futures by offering a "Goal Savers" program.



Each Goal Savers participant identifies a specific financial goal they plan to accomplish upon completion of the program. This goal is entirely individualized and could be anything that helps the individual move toward financial stability. They might save to rent a home, repair a car for employment, pay an old debt that affects their credit, save for trade school or more. Participants savings can be matched $2 for every $1 they save, up to a maximum pledge of $1,000 (clients save $500 matched with $1,000 for a total of $1,500 towards their financial goal).



Goal Savers participants not only gain a financial incentive for contributing to a savings account regularly but also acquire knowledge and tools for navigating the financial world. Upon approving an applicant for Goal Savers, NeighborImpact pledges up to $1,000 toward the financial goal, enabling the participant to reach it sooner. Persons can participate in the program for a minimum of four months and a maximum of saving until November 2021.



"The support, advice and resources I gained through working with the NeighborImpact staff was invaluable," said a former Goal Savers client. "I gained valuable knowledge of the financial language that used to baffle me, and I have built my credit up significantly."