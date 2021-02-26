Soroptimist International of Bend announces 2 ‘Live Your Dream Award’ winners

Community Billboard

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Soroptimist International of Bend is pleased to introduce the two winners of the annual “Live Your Dream Award” for 2021. Each woman will receive $2,000 that she can use to further her educational pursuits.

The recipients are chosen with much thought given to their circumstances, challenges, intended goals and financial needs. Both of this year’s winners have demonstrated determination, persistence, purpose and grace while dealing with personal challenges.

Jasmine, a single mother of two, moved to Central Oregon after accepting a position as a Community Engagement Coordinator for a non-profit organization that deals with childhood trauma.

During her time with the organization, she coordinated and managed awareness events around ACES (Adverse Childhood Experiences and Trauma-Informed) approaches.

She is currently training to become a certified Peer Support Specialist in order to use her lived experiences with domestic violence, racial trauma, and adverse childhood experiences to be of support and empower others who are dealing with those issues with patience and compassion.

She is also studying to become certified in the field of human services in order to work as an advocate to be of support to those who are facing homelessness due to leaving domestic and other adverse experiences.

Enrolled at Portland Community College, she is the recipient of the Live Your Dream Award, which is underwritten by a grant from Central Electric Cooperative.

Aimé Maxwell, a single mother of one, is a Licensed Massage Therapist in the process of completing her AAS in Massage Therapy at Central Oregon Community College.

As a Licensed Massage Therapist, Ms. Maxwell has become aware that many people do see massage as therapy and use the time to speak of their feelings. This has prompted her to make additional goals.

Her next step will be to enroll at Eastern Oregon University to obtain a degree in Business and then at the University of Oregon for a Master's in Psychology. Her goal is to become a Mind/Body Therapist via massage and psychotherapy.

LYDA applications are available each fall online at www.sibend.org. Women who are pursuing their education, financially needy, head of household and enrolled in a certificated educational program are encouraged to apply. A separate local Soroptimist “Live Your Dream Award” is underwritten by Central Electric Cooperative for women who meet the above criteria and who are CEC members in good standing. For more information – www.sibend.org.