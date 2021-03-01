C.O. Association of Realtors seeks nonprofit applicants for donations

Community Billboard

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Central Oregon Association of REALTORS® will be accepting applications for donations from local nonprofits until Sept. 30.

The criteria for those applying consists of:

Applicant must be a 501(c)3

Priority will be given to smaller organizations that provide basic needs to the community, such as food, shelter, clothing and medical services.

Political organizations/campaigns, religious activities, sports teams or individual activities are not eligible (religious organizations are eligible for community service programs).

Funds must be used for programs and not events or marketing.

Programs must take place in Crook, Deschutes, Jefferson, Harney or Wheeler counties.

A letter of recommendation from a COAR member.

The COAR Charitable Giving Committee will review applications and present checks to selected non-profits in October.

In 2020, COAR contributed to: Adult & Teen Challenge, Pacific Northwest-Central Oregon Campus, Boys & Girls Clubs of Bend, Care & Share Community Outreach, CASA of Central Oregon, Central Oregon Hunger Prevention Coalition, Community Shower Truck Ministry, Council on Aging of Central Oregon, Family Access Network, Family Kitchen, Friends of the Children Central Oregon, Healthy Beginnings, Heart of Oregon Corps, the High Desert Museum, Jefferson County Faith Based Network, La Pine Community Kitchen, Latino Community Association, Central and Eastern Oregon Red Cross, Ronald McDonald House Charities of Oregon and SW Washington. Shepherd's House Ministries, St. Vincent de Paul Society Bend, St. Vincent de Paul Society of Crook County, The Giving Plate and Volunteers in Medicine Clinic of The Cascades

For an application and more information, please visit the http://www.coar.com/about/community-involvement. Please contact Kim Gammond with COAR with any questions at kim@coar.com or 541-382-6027.

