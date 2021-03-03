Hayden Homes names Sisters HS graduate as art scholarship recipient

Community Billboard

SISTERS, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Hayden Homes is proud to recognize Daniel Schmidt of Sisters High School as the recipient of the 2020 Hayden Homes $2,500 Art Scholarship.

A committee comprised of Hayden Homes team members and the Sisters Arts Association selected Daniel’s artwork as the winning concept. His artwork showcases a beautiful wood sculpture that depicts motions of nature and the patterns of a snow drift.

“I was backcountry skiing when the idea suddenly struck me,” said the artist and scholarship winner. “I had just poked into an untouched meadow of beauteous wind drifts with other worldly visual energy. I think this is very applicable to northwest landscape as it is one of the elements that makes the northwest distinctly the northwest.”

Daniel’s artwork is on display at the Hayden Homes McKenzie Meadows Village model home through May of this year. If community members are interested in seeing Daniel’s artwork, please call 541-904-0060 for an appointment.

“We know arts are an essential building block in the schools and are of great value to the Sisters community,” said Chris Davis, regional director for Hayden Homes. “It is our honor to collaborate with Sisters High School, Sisters Arts Association and Sisters GRO to showcase the incredible talent of Sisters Country youth through this scholarship. Daniel’s art adds the perfect touch to our model home, and we are excited to be able to showcase such a unique piece.”

Daniel is a 2020 graduate of Sisters High School. Daniel chose to take a gap year after graduation due to COVID-19, but is considering Colorado College, University of British Columbia, CU Boulder, or Whitman as options for his college career.

“It truly feels unreal to have such a supportive community willing to invest in my future” said Daniel. “Hayden Homes Art Scholarship was an incredible opportunity that I am thankful to have received. It makes me feel good knowing that my artwork is on display in their model home responsible for attracting so many of the new families of Sisters.”

The 2021 Hayden Homes $2,500 Art Scholarship winner will be selected in May. Applications were managed through Sisters Gro, a graduate resource organization with a mission to raise, receive and distribute charitable scholarship funds, support the scholarship selection process, and support graduate resource programs to help Sisters High School graduates obtain higher education or training.

"It is because of the generous support from local donors and companies like Hayden Homes that Sisters GRO is able to provide substantial financial assistance to Sisters High School students pursuing post-secondary education,” said Lauran Kloss, program director for Sisters GRO.

“The scholarships celebrate the accomplishments and perseverance of the young people in our community and empower them to continue to learn and grow and reach for their dreams. Daniel is a great example of a local student who worked hard and received a number of Sisters GRO scholarships, without which he may not have had the ability to attend his school of choice and desired program."