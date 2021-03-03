Eight neighborhoods in Bend, Sisters, Culver areas join Firewise program

Community Billboard

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) – Four Bend-area neighborhoods and two each in the Sisters and Culver areas joined the national Firewise program last year and were among 182 communities across the state that conducted a variety of projects, from cutting brush to thinning overcrowded stands of trees, to clearing brush away from evacuation routes and promoting education and outreach.

The additions put Oregon in second place nationally for number of Firewise communities. The Oregon Department of Forestry manages the program in Oregon.

The new Firewise communities are:

Ashland – Glenn Vista Estates and Mill Pond Homeowners Association

Bend – Boonesborough POA, Mountain High, Touchmark at Mt. Bachelor Village and Wyndemere

Canyon City – Canyon Creek Lane

Central Point – Jackson Oaks Neighborhood Association

Culver – Forest Park Estates – Grandview

Glendale – Old Booth Lane - Harrel Lane

Grants Pass – Birdseye Cr., Board Shanty, Hugo/Hidden Pine Drive and Woodson Drive

Jacksonville – Timber Ridge Homeowners Association

Mill City – Dogwood Road

Oakridge – Greater Oakridge-Westfir

Portland – Linnton

Shady Cove – Deerfield Park 1 and 2

Sisters - Indian Ford Meadows East and Trout Creek Village

Springfield – Wallace Creek

West Linn – Skyline Ridge Neighborhood

The Oregon Department of Forestry’s National Fire Plan Coordinator, Jenna Trentadue, who manages the Firewise program in Oregon said, “Staff in our local ODF offices partner with fire departments to work with communities across the state to organize projects or activities that reduce wildfire risk. Through this process, those communities become designated as Firewise.”

To achieve the designation, communities must have at least eight participating dwelling units and conduct at least one event or activity related to reducing fire risk. Firewise is a nationwide program of the National Fire Protection Association.