Oregon Adaptive Sports’ ‘Ski for All’ Challenge: Do 24 miles over 24 days, your way

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Spring is around the corner, but Covid is still hanging around. Oregon Adaptive Sports wants to invite the entire community to a challenge: From March 5th through March 28th, move your body 24 miles over 24 days -- and do it your way.

You can walk, run, hike, bike, ski, snowboard, snowshoe, handcycle, or some of each -- you choose. You can take the challenge individually or as a team -- you choose.

This is a challenge to get your body moving and ready for spring, have fun doing it safely, and showcase the mission of a great organization. Oregon Adaptive Sports believes “when access is equal, potential is limitless.”.

“This is usually an event held at Mt. Bachelor to challenge participants to ski or ride as much as you can in one day while raising funds to support OAS. At the end of the day, we all gather afterwards to celebrate,” said Pat Addabbo, executive director of OAS.

“This year, we decided to be more inclusive, to remain COVID-safe, and to challenge the entire community to ‘get moving.’ No matter what your ability or how you like to exercise, this is an opportunity to get outdoors, break barriers and showcase the OAS mission in action. It’s a challenge to have fun and help others to experience the benefits of outdoor recreation, regardless of ability.”

To register, go to www.oregonadaptivesports.org and click on the Ski For All link for easy instructions. You can register individually or as a team by paying a $50 registration fee or committing to raise at least $50 per person.

Download a free app called Strava, then join the OAS Ski For All Strava Club and begin tracking and sharing your experiences, or you can choose to submit your activities directly to OAS.

Each participant who raises $50 and completes the 24-mile challenge will receive a custom event neck gaiter or an OAS trucker hat. Plus, there are many other prizes, including the most creative, most overall miles, top fundraiser, most variety of activities, and more.

The 4th Annual Ski For All is once again made possible by the support of many local businesses, including G5, who is the title sponsor for the fourth consecutive year. Additional sponsors include Ascent Capital Management, Inovia Vein Specialty Centers, 10 Barrel Brewing, Bend Broadband and the St Charles Foundation.

Oregon Adaptive Sports is a premier adaptive sports foundation in the Pacific Northwest, providing life-changing outdoor recreation experiences year-round for individuals with disabilities. To learn more about Oregon Adaptive Sports, visit their website at www.oregonadaptivesports.org and watch one of their videos showcasing athletes doing amazing sports activities.