Bend Foundation donates $400K to Bend-Redmond Habitat, C.O. nonprofits

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Bend Foundation, a philanthropic organization established by Brooks-Scanlon, Inc. and shareholders of Brooks-Scanlon and Brooks Resources, is donating $400,000 in grants to Central Oregon nonprofit organizations.

A total of $200,000 was granted to Bend-Redmond Habitat for Humanity to support its goals for providing decent and affordable housing for Central Oregonians in need. The other half of the total amount was granted primarily to organizations in Bend that are addressing pandemic-related food, clothing, shelter, support and economic issues.



Robin Cooper Engle, vice president of resource development for Bend-Redmond Habitat for Humanity, said, “With Bend Foundation’s support for our Humanity In Action campaign, Bend-Redmond Habitat for Humanity takes a big step forward in delivering greater opportunity for working families to become homeowners. Health care providers, teachers, small business owners and others deserve the opportunity to own a home and build a brighter, more stable future for their families.”

The $200,000 grant to Bend-Redmond Habitat for Humanity Habitat for Humanity will be used to build affordable homes for working families in Bend. Specifically, most of the funds will directly support building costs for future single-family and cottage homes.

While extremely difficult to narrow the list of additional recipients, as there are many providing important services throughout the Central Oregon community, the trustees carefully considered a number of critical factors in their decision-making process.

The following organizations were selected to receive grant money: Bethlehem Inn; Boys & Girls Clubs of Bend; Family Kitchen; Family Access Network; Giving Plate; Hunger Prevention Coalition; KIDS Center; MountainStar Family Relief Nursery; Saving Grace; Central Oregon FUSE; Latino Community Foundation; and National Alliance of Mental Health (Central Oregon). To help ensure cultural and arts recovery, the grant also encompassed donations to the Tower Theatre and High Desert Museum.

Julie N. Lyche, executive director of Family Access Network, said, “The generous support of the Bend Foundation could not come at a better time, as we continue to support families disproportionately affected by the pandemic. We could not do this very important work without the generosity of local donors, like the Bend Foundation, helping to fill in the gaps and make our community a great place to live.”

For more about the Bend Foundation, visit www.bendfoundation.org.