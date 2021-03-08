Grow Your Own/Teacher Pathways grant recipients named

Community Billboard

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Oregon Department of Education and the Educator Advancement Council are excited to announce the 2020-21 recipients of the Grow Your Own/Teacher Pathways grant, which supports regional and local partnerships to diversify the teacher workforce, implement Oregon’s culturally responsive legislative initiatives, and mitigate and/or eliminate barriers to provide more equitable pathways in education for African American, Black, American Indian, Alaska Native, Asian, Indigenous, Latinx, Native Hawaiian, Pacific Islander, and Multi-racial teachers.

The EAC received 27 grant applications, from 9 emerging and 18 existing programs, and at this time 26 grants have been awarded for a total amount of $6.8 million. The grants will support partnerships between the awardees and local school districts, education service districts, community colleges, universities, and community organizations.

"Grow Your Own programs help to develop and diversify the teaching workforce within local communities, which will reduce the demographic gap between students and teachers in Oregon," EAC Interim Executive Director Dr. Daniel Ramirez said. "Grow Your Own programs create the conditions for community members to become teachers within their local regions and engender collaborative partnerships between educator preparation programs, early learning and K-12 systems."

In accordance with the EAC’s aim to establish culturally sustaining and racially affirming practices and policies across the state, the EAC is investing in GYOs and Teacher Pathway Partnerships.

The funded GYO programs are:

Beaverton School District

Blue Mountain Community College

Chemeketa Community College

Clackamas Community College

Clackamas Education Service District

Columbia Gorge Community College

David Douglas School District

Douglas Education Service District

Eastern Oregon University

Greater Albany Public Schools

High Desert Education Service District

Jefferson County School District

Klamath Community College

Lane Education Service District

Lincoln County School District

Multnomah Education Service District

NW Regional Education Service District

Oregon State University

Portland Public Schools

Portland State University

South Coast Education Service District

Southern Oregon Education Service District

University of Oregon

Wallowa Education Service District

Western Oregon University

Willamette Education Service District

For more information please email Dr. Lynne Gardner at lynne.gardner@ode.state.or.us or Emily McCaffrey at emily.mccaffrey@ode.state.or.us.