ODOT Region 4 construction report: Week of March 8-12

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here is the ODOT Region 4 weekly construction report for the week of March 8-12.

The Oregon Department of Transportation is committed to providing a safe, efficient transportation system. ODOT invests in Oregon's future through roadway improvement projects. The following projects are located within ODOT's Region 4 encompassing Central Oregon from The Dalles to Klamath Falls on the east side of the Cascades.

All work is dependent on weather conditions, and schedules are subject to change.

Crook County

U.S. 26: Ochoco Highway, Prineville Rails to Trails project, MP 19.4-MP19.Construct a multi-use path along the prior railroad alignment from Juniper St. to Combs Flat Road. Construct a pedestrian crossing with flashing pedestrian signage and a concrete refuge at milepost 19.6 ) The contractor will be constructing new concrete sidewalk, ramps and a concrete median on U.S. 26 during the daytime. Lane shifts are possible to accommodate work in the roadway. No delays to traffic are anticipated.

Deschutes County

U.S. 97: S Century Drive to USFS border (MP 153.11-MP 156.26)

The contractor for this project, High Desert Aggregate and Paving, will be performing bridge work for the new northbound alignment. No impacts to traffic are anticipated.

U.S. 97 Nels-Anderson-Romaine Village Way (Bend Parkway paving)

A paving project along 6.2 miles of U.S. 97 in Bend is under way and will continue through to continue through May 15. Contractor for this project is Knife River. Signed detours will redirect traffic to the business route on 3rd Street, which doubles as the U.S. 97 business route.

Closures will take place nightly from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday night to Friday morning.

See project website for schedule detour maps and additional details.

Harney/Lake counties

US395: Big Stick – Alkali Lake, Lakeview, Lakeview-Burns Highway (MP 15.43- MP46.93. Work is scheduled to start in April 2021.

Hood River County

I-84: Hood River Eastbound & Westbound Bridges project, I-84 (MP 63.9-64.42)Steel strengthening, replacing fasteners and bulb angles, pressure washing of superstructure. Starting to form soffits for future concrete work. Work is behind concrete barrier and under bridge deck. Traffic is now in 2 Lane WB configuration, with a single lane EB. Speed reduction is in place, 50 mph through work zone.

Jefferson County

and CTWS Reservation

US26: Warm Springs Safety Corridor - Construct new ADA ramps and an illuminated multi-use path throughout the city of Warm Springs, install pedestrian crossing safety

devices across U.S. 26, update and replace the guardrail, and re-pave the highway with new pavement markings and signage.(MP103.02-MP111.16) The contractor for this project, High Desert Aggregate and Paving, will perform excavation and earthwork. The highway will be reduced to one travel lane that will be controlled by flaggers and a pilot car. Traffic can expect delays of up to 20 minutes.

Lake County

US395: Cogswell Creek and Crooked River culverts project, Freemont Highway (MP 130.40 & MP 152.26 and MP 230.58 & MP 152.45) No work expected this week.

Sherman County

U.S. 97: Rockfall Project (U.S. 97/Sherman Highway milepost 0.87-3.69)

Blasting expected to occur at MP 0.8 on Wed, with 20 min traffic stoppage. Excavation, drilling and removal of rockfall material at MP 0.8, one northbound lane closed during the week for trucking material, with flagging to move traffic through work zone during the day. Single northbound lane closure will occur from Fri (3/5) - Thurs (3/11) morning at 7.a.m. Continuing road pioneering at MP 3.3 sites. Daily lane closures with flagging and nightly lane closures (from Fri 3/5 - Thur 3/11 morn), between MP 0.5 - MP 4.

Wasco County (OR)/Klickitat (WA)

The Dalles (Columbia River) Bridge Project (U.S. 197 (WA) milepost 0.57-OR milepost 0.61-I-84 (OR) milepost 100.6-102.2). Precast yard mobilization, shoulder closures at I-84 median for erosion control and water quality swale work.

Wheeler County

U.S.26: Bridge Creek Bridge Project (U.S. 26/Ochoco Highway, milepost 64.91-65.19) Installation of temp signs, mobilization of equipment and starting build of detour embankment.