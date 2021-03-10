Environmental Center awards $7K in grants for ‘Rethink Waste’ projects

Community Billboard

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Four organizations / businesses have won a grant from The Environmental Center’s Rethink Waste Community Grants Program to support waste reduction efforts in four categories: increased diversion through recycling, expanded reuse, education in single-use waste reduction, and finally increased food waste diversion through composting.

Funded projects include:

Desert Sky Montessori – $1,000 to build and develop a recycling collection facility for various materials not collected in our curbside carts

Another round of Rethink Waste community grants applications will open in the fall of 2021 or spring of 2022.

The Rethink Waste Project, a program of The Environmental Center, provides waste prevention and reduction education for Deschutes County residents, businesses, and organizations through a partnership with Deschutes County Department of Solid Waste and local garbage and recycling service providers. They offer free presentations around waste reduction, recycling, food waste prevention, and more.

Learn more at: www.RethinkWasteProject.org