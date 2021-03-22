OSU Master Gardeners offer virtual Q&A on growing vegetables in C. Oregon

Community Billboard

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Central Oregon Chapter of OSU Master Gardeners present virtual Q&A sessions to discuss your questions about the video class “Growing Vegetables in Central Oregon,” that will be presented on YouTube.

In the video class, you will learn how to grown your own food. You can have a successful vegetable garden in Central Oregon, and the OSU Master Gardeners will teach you how.

The free video class https://media.oregonstate.edu/media/t/1_45m9pklu covers Central Oregon climate, soil amendments, site selection, season extenders and other techniques, and vegetable varieties we recommend for growing here.

The class also includes the free 24-page book, “Growing Vegetables in Central Oregon”, https://catalog.extension.oregonstate.edu/em9128), published by the OSU Extension Service.

When: The Virtual Q&A Sessions will be offered twice. Registration is required for whichever session a student wants to attend.

For Saturday, March 27, at 10 a.m., register at https://bit.ly/3twLD8B

For Wednesday, March 31, at 6:30 p.m., register at https://bit.ly/3qYocDi

A link to the YouTube video class will be e-mailed to students after they register. Students need to watch the video class prior to the Virtual Q&A Session.