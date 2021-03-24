Council on Aging of Central Oregon expands leadership team

Community Billboard

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Council on Aging of Central Oregon announced Wednesday that it has expanded its staff leadership in two key areas as it prepares to meet the increasing demand for programs and services to support the fast-growing aging population in the region.

“The challenges facing our older adult population can be overwhelming,” said Susan Rotella, executive director for the Council on Aging. “That’s why I’m thrilled to have two highly skilled individuals join our growing team. Their skill sets help expand our financial infrastructure to improve decision making and fiscal controls and expand our financial resources as we grow to meet anticipated future needs of seniors and their unpaid caregivers across Central Oregon.”

Greg Canfield joins the team as the Director of Accounting and Administration. Canfield brings over twenty years of experience in tax and accounting in roles with Les Schwab, Deschutes County Mental Health, Arthur Andersen and Perkins and Company. Greg has been a member of both the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the Oregon Society of Certified Public Accountants since 1993. He also served on the Board of Directors for J Bar J from 2016 – 2020. Greg is a graduate of the University of Oregon and a U.S. Army veteran having served in Germany. We are very excited to have his expertise to help us expand our financial systems and reporting tools in order to keep pace with our growth.

Steve Remington serves as the Director of Development for the Council on Aging of Central Oregon.

Remington has more than thirty years of executive-level leadership and business management experience, most recently as director of development for the Sisters Folk Festival. As the President and managing director of See Development, Inc. he worked with the World Resource Institute, Earth Council Alliance, VeriFone, Eugene Water & Electric, University of Oregon, Arizona State University, World Environment Day, and Tempe Festival of the Arts.

Steve is a co-founder of the Portland Waterfront Blues Festival and the Oregon Truffle Festival, a high-end culinary tourism event, and served as a past Chair of the International Festivals & Events Association Foundation. He is a 1997 graduate of the Purdue University/IFEA Executive program, holds a certificate for Small Business Management from Portland Community College, an alumni of Marylhurst University in Organizational Communication, and has taught event management as an adjunct faculty member for University of Idaho, Arizona State University’s Hospitality and Tourism program, and the University of Oregon’s Arts and Administration graduate program.

“The expanded expertise is already making itself felt in our day to day operations and the shepherding of our mission, vision, and strategy,” says Rotella.

Information about the Council on Aging’s new staff leaders is available on the organization’s website at https://www.councilonaging.org/about-us/our-team/.

For updates and news about services and resources for older adults in Central Oregon, visit the Council on Aging website at www.councilonaging.org or follow the Council on Aging’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/CouncilOnAgingOfCentralOregon.