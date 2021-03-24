State offers online Spanish-language unemployment benefits application

Community Billboard

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Oregon Employment Department officially launched Wednesday an online Spanish-language “initial claim” form for those applying for Regular Unemployment Insurance benefits.

The initial claim form is for those who are filing a new claim for the first time, after which eligible claimants will file weekly claims to continue receiving benefits.

“Ensuring equal access to our programs is part of living our agency values of respect, integrity and community,” said David Gerstenfeld, acting director of the Oregon Employment Department. “We are glad we are able to make the process of applying and filing for Regular UI more accessible, in their preferred language. I encourage our Spanish-speaking Oregonians who need to file for regular UI claims to use this new online initial claims process, so we can get you your benefits as quickly as possible.”

Spanish-language claimants have already been able to file weekly claims online for both regular UI and Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA). Those without internet access are able to file initial claims and weekly claims with one-on-one phone assistance. The Spanish-language initial claim form is available on the Online Claim System. If people cannot file online, they can:

Call the OED Unemployment Insurance (UI) Hotline at 1-877-345-3484,

Complete the fillable form on our Spanish-language website, unemployment.oregon.gov/es, or,

Call our back up Worksystems Hotline at 503-606-6969.

As claimants laid off from their employer begin reaching the one-year mark on their Regular UI claim, they will need to file a new claim for benefits even if they had little or no income in the past year. If claimants do not file a new claim for benefits, federal rules require that OED stop paying benefits.

For more information about unemployment benefits, visit unemployment.oregon.gov.