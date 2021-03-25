Rotary Club of Bend welcomes new members

Community Billboard

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Rotary Club of Bend has grown its membership recently and continues to welcome community members interested in service locally and globally.

Since 1947, The Rotary Club of Bend has been a leading service club in Central Oregon.

New members include:

Valerie Teller, Retired medical professional and educator

Valerie Teller's career in pediatric audiology afforded her the timely and unique opportunity to work with other medical professionals in Ohio to develop the first High Risk Registry for deafness for newborns, which served as the catalyst for similar universal identification programs and mandated testing of all high-risk infants across the country. After 22 years with the neonatal intensive care unit, Valerie pursued a teaching certificate with a specialization in reading for K-3 and taught first grade for 8 years. Valerie, her husband Ray and their rescue dog are now located in Bend. She is a member of the Newcomer's Club of Bend, PEO, two book clubs, the InnComparable Cooks for Bethlehem Inn, and she volunteers for the Humane Society Thrift store. She joined Rotary for the opportunity to contribute to our local and global community as a Rotarian and is looking forward to meeting this group of dynamic and enthusiastic members.

Angie Boswell, Recruiter Connect Specialist, VetJobs.org

Angie Boswell is a Recruiter Connect Specialist at VetJobs.org, where she has worked for the last 6 years, connecting corporate America with Military Veterans and their family members. She is also attending graduate school full-time and will be receiving her Master’s Degree in Social Work in May 2021. Angie received her undergraduate degree in 2003 from Southern Methodist University in Dallas, Texas, with a bachelor’s degree in English Literature, specializing in International Studies. After graduation she lived throughout the country, working as a United States Federal Agent and then U.S. Federal Investigator, before resigning from her career in order to start a family and prepare for her husband’s retirement from the United States Marine Corps. In 2016, Angie, her husband, and their daughter returned to Bend, her husband’s hometown.

Talie Wenick, Addiction Specialist/Counselor, BestCare Treatment Services

Talie Wenick was born in Burns and moved to Bend in 1978. She has worked for BestCare Treatment Services for the past 12 years, currently as the lead for the Addiction Team at St Charles Hospital in Bend, providing crisis management, community resources, and support for patients experiencing chronic alcohol and drug use. She is the parent of two children, Aubrie and Brandon. She enjoys spending her time hiking, cooking, traveling, and watching her son play hockey. She joined Rotary to expand her passion for service work, both locally and globally.

Dr. Andy Kelch, Acupuncture & Chinese Herbal Medicine, Lumos Medical Center

Dr. Andy Kelch is a licensed acupuncturist practicing at Lumos Medical Center in northeast Bend. Originally from Chicago, Andy spent just over a decade living in Breckenridge, CO, before moving to Oregon to study Chinese Medicine at NUNM in Portland. He is honored to be serving the Central Oregon community as a holistic healthcare provider and one of the newest members of the Rotary Club of Bend.

If interested in learning more about the club, visit the website, bendrotary.org

