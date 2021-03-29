Ronald McDonald Charities in Bend receives $24,000 donation

Community Billboard

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Mike’s Fence Center said Monday it has committed to a $24,000 donation to Ronald McDonald House Charities, right here in Central Oregon.

Ronald McDonald House provides much-needed support to families going through a medical crisis, providing a warm, friendly space for children and their families during crucial times of need.

“We have been long-term fans of Ronald McDonald House Charities and what they provide to the community," said Jeff Groves, executive vice president of Mike’s Fence Center. "Our commitment to the communities that we serve is real. Mike’s Fence Center has strived to be the neighbor you want in your community.”

Lauren Olander, regional director of RMHC, said, “We cannot provide the support our families need without incredible companies like Mike’s Fence Center. They are a shining light on our community, and we are excited to partner with them for years to come.”

About Mike’s Fence Center: Started in Prineville in 1980 by Mike and Cathie Groves, Mike’s Fence Center and Mobile Mix has over 100 employees serving all of Central and Eastern Oregon. Quality time-tested fences is the cornerstone of Mike’s Fence Center. The slogan, “Just Ask your Neighbor” has become a reality in Central Oregon, as likely your neighbor has a fence built by Mike’s Fence Center. Learn more at www.mikesfence.com