Spring volunteer training offered to mentor a child with an incarcerated parent

Community Billboard

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Central Oregon Partnerships for Youth (COPY), a program of the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office, is offering a virtual class to prepare volunteers to become mentors for children with an incarcerated parent.

After initial training and comprehensive background checks, volunteers are matched with a child in Bend, Redmond, Sisters or LaPine that share similar interests and activities and commit to spending a few hours a week together for a minimum of one year. This time is often spent on outside activities, exploring the community, doing art or craft projects, or simply hanging out and talking.

On Saturday, April 10, COPY will offer a virtual orientation/training class. This 3½-hour class covers program policies, how to establish a mentor relationship, the impact incarceration has on families, communication skills, and safety and best practices for mentoring in a COVID-19 world. There is no cost to attend, but advance registration is required.

For additional details please call 541-388-6651 or email COPY@deschutes.org Additional program information is available at the Sheriff’s Office web site at www.sheriff.deschutes.org/copy