Central Oregon Locavore launches re-branding, offers new membership options

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Bend nonprofit Central Oregon Locavore launches their new logo and branding on Thursday. Not only is Locavore re-branding, but they are also launching new membership tiers that allow community members more options to engage, support and receive more meaningful membership benefits.

Memberships last one year and range from $50/hour to $500 a year. All Locavore members receive discounts to Locavore classes and events, as well as access to quarterly member-only sales at their 7-day-a-week indoor marketplace, with 10% off all items.

Members who choose to join at the $500 level will become part of the Locavore Cultivators Club and receive year-round 10% discount in the marketplace, a special Cultivator Club Mug, early access to events, and exclusive member communications.

More information can be found at www.centraloregonlocavore.org/get-involved/become-a-member/.

Central Oregon Locavore is a 501(c)3 nonprofit and manages seven educational and outreach programs. The Year Round Indoor Farmers Market connects 1000+ community members with 150+ farmers, ranchers & food producers per week. SNAP/EBT benefits are accepted, & all beneficiaries receive an additional 5% discount.

Locavore is the only year-round market that accepts Oregon Farm Direct vouchers.

The Farm Kids program has provided over 4250 K-2nd grade children with on-farm curriculum-based education, mostly from low-income households.

The Willing Workers On Local Farms program has provided over 50 work parties to local farmers, including emergency response teams to assist with weather-related damages. Locavore Food School has hosted over 35 classes educating attendees how to cook on a budget with local foods. Cost is free to recipients of OHP/SNAP.

The Small Farmer Support Program houses 5 CSAs and 3 Herdshares, and manages a recycling program for agricultural packaging. Edible Adventure Crew provides gleaning opportunities and teaches how to harvest and preserve our region's wild food.