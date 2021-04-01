‘Blue Ribbon Campaign’ honors Child Abuse Prevention Month

Community Billboard

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Kids Intervention and Diagnostic Service Center (KIDS Center) and MountainStar Family Relief Nursery kick off National Child Abuse Prevention Month on Thursday with their Blue Ribbon Campaign.

The Central Oregon Blue Ribbon Campaign has grown to include educating individuals and groups on how to better protect children, as well as our community, from child abuse.

As part of our 2021 Blue Ribbon Campaign, we ask all adults to “Speak Up and Save a Child,” by taking an active role in keeping kids safe across Central Oregon.

This year, KIDS Center and MountainStar are proud to award six community organizations as 2021 Prevention Partners of the Year! Each organization has dedicated valuable resources and time to learn how to better protect children and prevent child abuse in Central Oregon. Please join us in honoring the following organizations: Bend Fire & Rescue, Deschutes Public Library, Warm Springs Prevention Team, NeighborImpact Food Bank in Madras, St. Vincent De Paul’s Food Bank in Prineville, and Fortis Construction. Congratulations for your outstanding work in preventing child abuse!

Inside local newspapers at the beginning of April, readers will find a Blue Ribbon newsletter. Educational materials will be available online and through social media and posters will be distributed throughout the community in April. People are encouraged to wear a blue to show support for the awareness and prevention of child abuse.

Several events are scheduled for the month of April and are outlined below. For more information about the Blue Ribbon Campaign, child abuse prevention, and other events in April, visit kidscenter.org/blue-ribbon-campaign or mtstar.org.

Blue Ribbon Sponsors: Republic Services, Central Oregon Daily, East Bend Dental, SELCO Community Credit Union, Morgan Stanley, and Pahlisch Homes.

April Community Events 2021

Caffeine for a Cause

All month long

Local participating coffee and tea shops will have QR coded stickers and/or specialty items available throughout the month of April all supporting child abuse prevention. Participating shops include: Angelina’s Coffee Company, Backporch Coffee, Friend’s Espresso, Great Earth Café, Megaphone Coffee, Prineville Coffee Company, Rae’s Coffee Stand, Redmond Coffee Company, Spoken Moto, Strictly Organic, Suttle Tea, Thump, and Upright Coffee Shop

The Commons Goes Blue

All month long

Stop by The Commons in downtown Bend to see their outdoor space turned blue in support of child abuse prevention. Bring a friend, grab a drink, enjoy the blue, and start a conversation about how you can prevent child abuse in our community!

Early Learning Conference

April 23-34, Friday-9am-5pm & Saturday-8am-4pm

This year’s theme, Equity at the Start-Early Learning for All Children, highlights our commitment to equity-driven and resilience-focused programming, curriculum, and advocacy to support children and families. In alignment with the NAEYC’s most recent position statement, Advancing Equity in Early Childhood Education, our regional conference will focus on the ways in which our profession, and our interactions with children and families, can foster opportunities for success for all learners. To register, go to www.earlylearning.co.

SafetyNet: Smart Cyber Choices® Internet Safety Training

SafetyNet: Smart Cyber Choices®, an internet safety training developed by the San Diego Police Foundation and the San Diego Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. This training instructs on how technology can be used in a safe, positive, and ethical manner while providing the tools needed to safely manage online lives for both adults and children. This training is available as an adult presentation and can be presented to elementary, middle, and high school students through assemblies, classroom specific presentations, or private group trainings. Sponsored by Pacific Power Foundation. Go to kidscenter.org/events to register.

VIRTUAL Monday, April 19 1:00 – 3:00 pm (Adult: English)

VIRTUAL Thursday, April 22 5:30 – 7:30 pm (Adult: English)

SafetyNet: Smart Cyber Choices® (Seguridad de la Red: Decisiones Cibernéticas Inteligentes) enseña cómo se puede usar la tecnología de manera segura, positiva y ética, al mismo tiempo que proporciona las herramientas necesarias para administrar de forma segura la vida en línea tanto para adultos como para niños. Regístrese en kidscenter.org/events o favor de llamar KIDS Center a 541-350-5200.

VIRTUAL Jueves, 22 de Abril 5:30 – 7:30 pm (Adulto: Español)

Let’s Talk About It

This training is designed to provide parents, caregivers, and those who work with children information about the difference between healthy, developmentally appropriate body exploration, and inappropriate and unsafe behavior that can cause harm to self and others. The training covers children ages 0-17 years old. Participants learn how to start the conversation about sexual abuse, body safety and how to appropriately respond to behaviors in children. Go to kidscenter.org/events to register.

VIRTUAL Monday, April 15 1:00 – 3:00 pm (English)

VIRUTAL Thursday, April 18 5:30 – 7:30 pm (English)

Darkness to Light’s Stewards of Children®

Adults receive tools for recognizing the signs of sexual abuse and responding to suspicions. They also learn simple ways to minimize opportunities for abuse in organizations and in our community. More than 12,150 adults have been trained in Central Oregon over the last 12 years. Go to kidscenter.org/events to register.

VIRTUAL Monday, April 5 1:00 – 3:00 pm (English)

VRITUAL Thursday, April 8 5:30 – 8:00 pm (English)

About KIDS Center:

Founded in 1994 and built by the community, for the community, KIDS Center is a privately-funded non-profit dedicated to the prevention, evaluation, and treatment of all forms of child abuse. In a child-friendly environment, KIDS Center provides comprehensive medical evaluations to children who may have been abused, seeking to find out what has happened and to provide a path to healing through family advocacy and therapeutic services. Information about KIDS Center can be found at kidscenter.org or by calling, (541) 383-5958. Anyone with a concern about a child’s safety can call the Oregon Child Abuse Hotline at: 1-855-503-SAFE (7233).

About MountainStar:

MountainStar Family Relief Nursery prevents child abuse and neglect through community support and therapeutic services that help vulnerable children and families succeed. MountainStar is the only program in Deschutes, Jefferson, and Crook Counties providing therapeutic classrooms, parenting education services, and family support targeted at protecting babies and toddlers who are at significant risk of abuse and neglect. Information about MountainStar can be found at mtstar.org or by calling 541-322-6820.