Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office offers free boat inspections

Community Billboard

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office will once again be providing an opportunity for boaters to have their boats inspected at three different locations in Deschutes County.

The inspections will be offered on Saturday, April 10, at Big Country RV in Redmond, the Main Sheriff’s Office parking lot in Bend and the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office substation in La Pine.

DCSO marine deputies and volunteers will be present at the above locations on April 10th, between the hours of 9 am and 3pm.