Cascade Natural Gas offers debt relief program

Community Billboard

KENNEWICK, Wash. (KTVZ) -- The Oregon Public Utilities Commission on March 25 approved a debt relief program to benefit Cascade Natural Gas residential customers who are experiencing financial hardship and have past-due balances.

Oregon customers can call the company’s customer service center at 1-888-522-1130 for more information, or to enroll in the program. Cascade’s newly created Big Heart Grant program has two avenues to receive a grant:

Automatic Hardship Grant – Designed for customers with a history of receiving low-income bill pay assistance. Qualified customers will automatically receive a one-time grant equal to the amount of their total past due balance up to $1,500.

Financial Hardship Grant – Designed for customers who have not received energy assistance in the last 24 months but are experiencing financial hardship. Cascade Natural Gas will determine the qualified customer’s benefit amount based on household size, income, and account balance. The grant, not to exceed $1,500, will be applied to the customer’s past due balance.

Receiving this assistance does not disqualify customers from receiving further assistance, or assistance from other organizations.