Hoodoo offers free lift tickets for food donations on Thursday

Community Billboard

SISTERS, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Hoodoo Ski Area will offer free lift tickets from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday for guests who donate a minimum of four non-perishable food items.

All food donations go to La Pine Community Kitchen, which provides free food and clothing to those in need. In 2020, La Pine Community Kitchen served more than 300,000 pounds of food and 26,000 hot lunches.

Hoodoo is also currently offering discount 2021-22 season passes for purchase at skihoodoo.com/season-passes. The sale ends Sunday, April 18.

For current conditions at Hoodoo, call the Hoodoo Snow Phone at 541-822-3337 or visit The Mountain section at skihoodoo.com. Guests can also follow updates on Hoodoo's official Facebook, Instagram and Twitter pages. Check out Hoodoo's daily schedule for the remainder of the season at skihoodoo.com/events.